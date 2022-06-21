Dropkick Murphys to release Woody Guthrie covers LP

Dropkick Murphys will release a new LP on September 30 via the band’s Dummy Luck Music. It's called This Machine Still Kills Fascists and finds the band covering 10 Woody Gutherie tracks. One track even samples Guthrie and has him "Record with" the band. This Machine Still Kills Fascists band members are: Ken Casey (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals), Kevin Rheault (bass).

In a release, founder Ken Casey stated:



The project has been a long time in the making. Nora Guthrie thought her father would’ve got a kick out of us, would’ve liked us, that we were somewhat kindred spirits so to speak, which to us was a huge honor.

Long time vocalist Al Barr is not on the record, but he is still in the band. According to the band's publicist, he is currently taking time off to attend to the kind of things you have to attend to as you and the rest of your family gets older.

You can see the tracklist and an "album trailer" below.