Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong in “Brick” commercial

Recently, a company, or organization, or group, called "Brick" launched a social media presence. It is not clear exactly what Brick is, though they are hosting a Hip hop show featuring Cam'Ron and the Alchemist tomorrow night. The company stated: "BRICK is in the business of building. We’ve have been doing this for years. It’s instilled in us. It’s what makes BRICK." Who knows what they sell.

Anyway, they recently posted a commercial that features many notable people. Two people in the video include Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong of Operation Ivy, where they appear to be jamming. Many other artists are in the video including Ty Dolla Sign, who is wearing a Bad Brains shirt.

You can see the commercial below.