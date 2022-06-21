THICK announce new album, release video and tour dates (US & CAN)

THICK announce new album, release video and tour dates (US & CAN)
by Epitaph

THICK have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Happy Now and will be out August 19 via Epitaph Records. The band have released a video for their new single "Loser" that was directed and produced by Jeanette D. Moses. THICK have also announced US and Canada tour dates for this fall. Skating Polly will be joining them on all dates and Bad Waitress, Vial, and The Muslims will be joining them on select dates. THICK released 5 Years Behind in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Happy Now< i>

  1. Happiness
  2. I Wish 2016 Never Happened
  3. Loser
  4. Tell Myself
  5. Her Chapstick
  6. Your Garden
  7. Montreal
  8. Wants & Needs
  9. Maybe Tomorrow
  10. Disappear
  11. Something Went Wrong
DateVenueCity
Sep 07Space BallroomHamden, CT (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
Sep 08Bug JarRochester, NY (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
Sep 09Brighton Music HallBoston, MA (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
Sep 10Higher GroundBurlington, VT (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
Sep 11The Press RoomPortsmouth, NH (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
Sep 13Bar Le RitzMontreal, QC (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
Sep 15GarrisonToronto, ON (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
Sep 16The SanctuaryDetroit, MI (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
Sep 17Riot FestChicago, IL
Sep 18Amsterdam Bar and HallSt. Paul, MN (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
Sep 20VulturesColorado Springs, CO (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
Sep 21Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
Sep 23Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
Sep 24The Wise HallVancouver, BC (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
Sep 25Lola'sPortland, OR (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
Sep 26Volcanic Theatre PubBend, OR (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
Sep 27The ChapelSan Francisco, CA
Sep 28The Atrium at The CatalystSanta Cruz, CA (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
Sep 30Roxy TheatreLos Angeles, CA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 01CasbahSan Diego, CA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 02Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 04Antone'sAustin, TX (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 05Cambridge Room at House of BluesDallas, TX (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 07The BottleneckLawrence, KS (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 08TBATBA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 09The EndNashville, TN (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 10Masquerade: PurgatoryAtlanta, GA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 12SongbyrdWashington, DC (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 13Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
Oct 14TBATBA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)