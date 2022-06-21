THICK announce new album, release video and tour dates (US & CAN)

THICK have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Happy Now and will be out August 19 via Epitaph Records. The band have released a video for their new single "Loser" that was directed and produced by Jeanette D. Moses. THICK have also announced US and Canada tour dates for this fall. Skating Polly will be joining them on all dates and Bad Waitress, Vial, and The Muslims will be joining them on select dates. THICK released 5 Years Behind in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.