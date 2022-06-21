THICK announce new album, release video and tour dates (US & CAN)

THICK have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Happy Now and will be out August 19 via Epitaph Records. The band have released a video for their new single "Loser" that was directed and produced by Jeanette D. Moses. THICK have also announced US and Canada tour dates for this fall. Skating Polly will be joining them on all dates and Bad Waitress, Vial, and The Muslims will be joining them on select dates. THICK released 5 Years Behind in 2020. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Happy Now< i>
- Happiness
- I Wish 2016 Never Happened
- Loser
- Tell Myself
- Her Chapstick
- Your Garden
- Montreal
- Wants & Needs
- Maybe Tomorrow
- Disappear
- Something Went Wrong
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 07
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
|Sep 08
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
|Sep 09
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
|Sep 10
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
|Sep 11
|The Press Room
|Portsmouth, NH (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
|Sep 13
|Bar Le Ritz
|Montreal, QC (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
|Sep 15
|Garrison
|Toronto, ON (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
|Sep 16
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI (w/Skating Polly, Bad Waitress)
|Sep 17
|Riot Fest
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 18
|Amsterdam Bar and Hall
|St. Paul, MN (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
|Sep 20
|Vultures
|Colorado Springs, CO (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
|Sep 21
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
|Sep 23
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
|Sep 24
|The Wise Hall
|Vancouver, BC (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
|Sep 25
|Lola's
|Portland, OR (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
|Sep 26
|Volcanic Theatre Pub
|Bend, OR (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
|Sep 27
|The Chapel
|San Francisco, CA
|Sep 28
|The Atrium at The Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA (w/Skating Polly, Vial)
|Sep 30
|Roxy Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 01
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 02
|Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 04
|Antone's
|Austin, TX (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 05
|Cambridge Room at House of Blues
|Dallas, TX (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 07
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 08
|TBA
|TBA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 09
|The End
|Nashville, TN (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 10
|Masquerade: Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 12
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 13
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)
|Oct 14
|TBA
|TBA (w/Skating Polly, The Muslims)