Dez Cadena of Black Flag and FLAG has a new band. it's called DONDO (as in "Redondo Beach.") He previously had a band of the same name in the mid to late 90s that included Rob Holzman, Bill Bowman, Steve Linn, and Jim Mellon.

The new band has played at least one gig- with the Ally Cats. They also have a gig coming up on June 23 at the Slipper in LA. We'll let you know if the band records any music.

Photo by: Albert Licano