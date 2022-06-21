Turnstile announce US & CAN tour dates, release “New Heart Design” video

by Em Moore
Turnstile have announced North American tour dates for the fall. Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale June 22. The band have also released a video for their song "New Heart Design" that was directed by Brendan Yates and Ian Hurdle. The song is off their album Glow On that was released in 2021. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 03
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Brooklyn Mirage
|Oct 04
|Toronto, ON
|HISTORY
|Oct 06
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony Summer Stage (no Snail Mail)
|Oct 09
|Washington, DC
|The Anthem
|Oct 11
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore
|Oct 13
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Oct 14
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|Oct 16
|New Orleans, LA
|Orpheum Theater
|Oct 18
|Kansas City, MO
|Uptown Theater
|Oct 19
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|Oct 21
|Louisville, KY
|Old Forester's Paristown Hall
|Oct 22
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live!
|Oct 23
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Oct 25
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Oct 27
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|Oct 28
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|Oct 30
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theater
|Oct 31
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|Nov 07
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Nov 08
|Las Vegas, NV
|Brooklyn Bowl (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Nov 11
|San Antonio, TX
|The Aztec Theatre (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Nov 12
|Houston, TX
|Bayou Music Center (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Nov 16
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Nov 17
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom (No JPEGMAFIA)
|Nov 19
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner (No JPEGMAFIA)