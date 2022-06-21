Turnstile announce US & CAN tour dates, release “New Heart Design” video

Turnstile have announced North American tour dates for the fall. Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale June 22. The band have also released a video for their song "New Heart Design" that was directed by Brendan Yates and Ian Hurdle. The song is off their album Glow On that was released in 2021. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 03Brooklyn, NYThe Brooklyn Mirage
Oct 04Toronto, ONHISTORY
Oct 06Asbury Park, NJStone Pony Summer Stage (no Snail Mail)
Oct 09Washington, DCThe Anthem
Oct 11Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore
Oct 13Orlando, FLHouse of Blues (No JPEGMAFIA)
Oct 14St. Petersburg, FLJannus Live
Oct 16New Orleans, LAOrpheum Theater
Oct 18Kansas City, MOUptown Theater
Oct 19St. Louis, MOThe Pageant
Oct 21Louisville, KYOld Forester's Paristown Hall
Oct 22Columbus, OHKEMBA Live!
Oct 23Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroom (No JPEGMAFIA)
Oct 25Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore (No JPEGMAFIA)
Oct 27Denver, COMission Ballroom
Oct 28Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex
Oct 30Oakland, CAFox Theater
Oct 31San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
Nov 07Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren (No JPEGMAFIA)
Nov 08Las Vegas, NVBrooklyn Bowl (No JPEGMAFIA)
Nov 11San Antonio, TXThe Aztec Theatre (No JPEGMAFIA)
Nov 12Houston, TXBayou Music Center (No JPEGMAFIA)
Nov 16Pittsburgh, PAStage AE (No JPEGMAFIA)
Nov 17Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom (No JPEGMAFIA)
Nov 19Boston, MARoadrunner (No JPEGMAFIA)