Sonagi have announced US and Canada tour dates for this summer. Indisposed, Botfly, hawak, snag, New Forms, and Hundreds of AU. will be joining hem on select dates. Sonagi will be releasing their new album Precedent on July 22 via Get Better Records and released their single "pansori 판소리" in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 24
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Indisposed)
|Jul 25
|Subterranean Downstairs
|Chicago, IL (w/Indisposed, hawak, snag.)
|Jul 26
|Cactus Club
|Milwuakee, WI (w/Indisposed, hawak, snag.)
|Jul 27
|Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/Indisposed)
|Jul 28
|Button Factory
|Waterloo, ON (w/Botfly)
|Jul 30
|Lithuanian House - New Friends Fest
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 31
|Club Saw - Side By Side Weekend
|Ottawa, ON (w/Botfly)
|Aug 01
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC (w/Botfly)
|Aug 02
|O'Brien's Pub
|Boston, MA (w/hawak, New Forms)
|Aug 04
|Troy Speakeasy
|Troy, NY (w/hawak, Hundreds of AU)
|Aug 05
|AS220
|Providence, RI (w/hawak, Hundreds of AU, New Forms)
|Aug 06
|Trans-Pecos
|Queens, NY (w/hawak, Hundreds of AU)
|Aug 07
|Khyber Pass Pub
|Philadelphia, PA (w/hawak)
|Aug 08
|TBA
|Richmond, VA (w/hawak)