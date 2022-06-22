Sonagi announce summer tour dates (US & CAN)

Sonagi announce summer tour dates (US & CAN)
by Tours

Sonagi have announced US and Canada tour dates for this summer. Indisposed, Botfly, hawak, snag, New Forms, and Hundreds of AU. will be joining hem on select dates. Sonagi will be releasing their new album Precedent on July 22 via Get Better Records and released their single "pansori 판소리" in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 24Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA (w/Indisposed)
Jul 25Subterranean DownstairsChicago, IL (w/Indisposed, hawak, snag.)
Jul 26Cactus ClubMilwuakee, WI (w/Indisposed, hawak, snag.)
Jul 27Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI (w/Indisposed)
Jul 28Button FactoryWaterloo, ON (w/Botfly)
Jul 30Lithuanian House - New Friends FestToronto, ON
Jul 31Club Saw - Side By Side WeekendOttawa, ON (w/Botfly)
Aug 01Turbo HausMontreal, QC (w/Botfly)
Aug 02O'Brien's PubBoston, MA (w/hawak, New Forms)
Aug 04Troy SpeakeasyTroy, NY (w/hawak, Hundreds of AU)
Aug 05AS220Providence, RI (w/hawak, Hundreds of AU, New Forms)
Aug 06Trans-PecosQueens, NY (w/hawak, Hundreds of AU)
Aug 07Khyber Pass PubPhiladelphia, PA (w/hawak)
Aug 08TBARichmond, VA (w/hawak)