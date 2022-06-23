Alien Boy announce summer tour (US)

Alien Boy have announced summer tour dates for the US. They will be playing with Supercrush and Ridgeway on select dates. Tickets go on sale June 24. Alien Boy released Don't Know What I Am in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 13The ManorCaldwell, ID (w/ Supercrush)
Jul 14Volcanic Theater PubBend, OR (w/ Supercrush)
Jul 15Black WaterPortland, OR (w/ Supercrush)
Jul 16Vera Project GallerySeattle, WA (w/ Supercrush)
Aug 30The X BarSan Jose, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
Aug 31Bottom Of The HillSan Francisco, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
Sep 01Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
Sep 02TBAOrange County, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
Sep 03Public SquareSan Diego, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
Sep 04Valley BarPhoenix, AZ (w/ Ridgeway)
Sep 0511th Street RecordsVegas, NV (w/ Ridgeway)
Sep 06Starlet RoomSacramento, CA (w/ Ridgeway)