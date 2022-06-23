Alien Boy have announced summer tour dates for the US. They will be playing with Supercrush and Ridgeway on select dates. Tickets go on sale June 24. Alien Boy released Don't Know What I Am in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 13
|The Manor
|Caldwell, ID (w/ Supercrush)
|Jul 14
|Volcanic Theater Pub
|Bend, OR (w/ Supercrush)
|Jul 15
|Black Water
|Portland, OR (w/ Supercrush)
|Jul 16
|Vera Project Gallery
|Seattle, WA (w/ Supercrush)
|Aug 30
|The X Bar
|San Jose, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
|Aug 31
|Bottom Of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
|Sep 01
|Moroccan Lounge
|Los Angeles, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
|Sep 02
|TBA
|Orange County, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
|Sep 03
|Public Square
|San Diego, CA (w/ Ridgeway)
|Sep 04
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ (w/ Ridgeway)
|Sep 05
|11th Street Records
|Vegas, NV (w/ Ridgeway)
|Sep 06
|Starlet Room
|Sacramento, CA (w/ Ridgeway)