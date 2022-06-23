Weezer announce Broadway residency

Weezer have announced that they will be heading to Broadway for a week long residency. Each night they will be playing one of their SZNZ EPs in full along with "deep cuts" from their catalog. Weezer released their SZNZ: Summer EP earlier this week. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 13Broadway TheatreNew York, NY SZNZ: Spring in full
Sep 14Broadway TheatreNew York, NY SZNZ: Summer in full
Sep 15Broadway TheatreNew York, NY SZNZ: Autumn in full
Sep 16Broadway TheatreNew York, NY SZNZ: Winter in full
Sep 17Broadway TheatreNew York, NY SZNZ Encore