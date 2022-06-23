Weezer announce Broadway residency

by Em Moore
Weezer have announced that they will be heading to Broadway for a week long residency. Each night they will be playing one of their SZNZ EPs in full along with "deep cuts" from their catalog. Weezer released their SZNZ: Summer EP earlier this week. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 13
|Broadway Theatre
|New York, NY
|SZNZ: Spring in full
|Sep 14
|Broadway Theatre
|New York, NY
|SZNZ: Summer in full
|Sep 15
|Broadway Theatre
|New York, NY
|SZNZ: Autumn in full
|Sep 16
|Broadway Theatre
|New York, NY
|SZNZ: Winter in full
|Sep 17
|Broadway Theatre
|New York, NY
|SZNZ Encore