Rolo Tomassi announce East Coast tour dates (US)

by Em Moore
Rolo Tomassi have announced tour dates for the US East Coast for this fall. Cryptodira and The Callous Daoboys will be joining them on all dates. Rolo Tomassi released Where Myth Becomes Memory earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 01
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|Sep 02
|Milkboy
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 03
|Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY
|Sep 04
|Crafthouse
|Pittsburgh, PA (no Callous Daoboys)
|Sep 06
|The Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Sep 07
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL (no Callous Daoboys)
|Sep 09
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 10
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Sep 11
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Sep 12
|Wills Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Sep 13
|New Brookland Tavern
|Columbia, SC
|Sep 14
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|Sep 15
|The Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY