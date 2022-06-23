Rolo Tomassi announce East Coast tour dates (US)

Rolo Tomassi
by

Rolo Tomassi have announced tour dates for the US East Coast for this fall. Cryptodira and The Callous Daoboys will be joining them on all dates. Rolo Tomassi released Where Myth Becomes Memory earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 01Brighton Music HallBoston, MA
Sep 02MilkboyPhiladelphia, PA
Sep 03Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY
Sep 04CrafthousePittsburgh, PA (no Callous Daoboys)
Sep 06The Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Sep 07Beat KitchenChicago, IL (no Callous Daoboys)
Sep 09Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Sep 10The EndNashville, TN
Sep 11The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Sep 12Wills PubOrlando, FL
Sep 13New Brookland TavernColumbia, SC
Sep 14Metro GalleryBaltimore, MD
Sep 15The MeadowsBrooklyn, NY