Quebec based music festival Le Deluge has announced the lineup for 2022. Groovy Aardvark, Get Dead, Belvedere, Wine Lips, The Anti-Queens, and Doghouse Rose are among the bands announced. Le Deluge will take place September 16 and 17 in Saguenay, Quebec.
Le Deluge 2022 Lineup
- Groovy Aardvark
- Get Dead
- Belvedere
- Yesterday's Ring
- Les Breastfeeders
- Dance Laury Dance
- Boundaries
- Irish Moutarde
- K-Man and The 45s
- Bruno Rodeo
- Sudden Waves
- The Anti-Queens
- Wine Lips
- The Lab Ratz
- Fortune Cookie Club
- Les Envahisseurs
- Burning the Oppression
- Lost Love
- The Beatdown
- Brigue
- Alie Sin
- Hipshot
- Les Crapules
- Rope Skills
- Doghouse Rose
- Steve and Ginie Jackson
- Cabey
- Les Cornets Volants
- Destroy the Machine