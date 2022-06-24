Le Deluge announces 2022 lineup

by Festivals & Events

Quebec based music festival Le Deluge has announced the lineup for 2022. Groovy Aardvark, Get Dead, Belvedere, Wine Lips, The Anti-Queens, and Doghouse Rose are among the bands announced. Le Deluge will take place September 16 and 17 in Saguenay, Quebec.

Le Deluge 2022 Lineup

  • Groovy Aardvark
  • Get Dead
  • Belvedere
  • Yesterday's Ring
  • Les Breastfeeders
  • Dance Laury Dance
  • Boundaries
  • Irish Moutarde
  • K-Man and The 45s
  • Bruno Rodeo
  • Sudden Waves
  • The Anti-Queens
  • Wine Lips
  • The Lab Ratz
  • Fortune Cookie Club
  • Les Envahisseurs
  • Burning the Oppression
  • Lost Love
  • The Beatdown
  • Brigue
  • Alie Sin
  • Hipshot
  • Les Crapules
  • Rope Skills
  • Doghouse Rose
  • Steve and Ginie Jackson
  • Cabey
  • Les Cornets Volants
  • Destroy the Machine