Check out the new track by Middle-Aged Queers!
by

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Middle-Aged Queers!

Miidle-Aged Queers is the newish band composed of a bunch of LGBTA people that are middle aged that also rock that are also pretty funny. Check out the lead single to their upcoming sophomore album. Not only is the cover yet ANOTHER reference to Motley Crue, but "Knot Circus" blasts forward with some classic, jagged punk power. The tune twists and turns and, while it is a smasher, it actually asks a very tough question- in policing public bad behavior, are we all holding ourselves accountable, or are we all just a bunch of stool pigoens?

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Shaun Osburn said:

Most of the songs on this album were written in the initial lockdown period of Covid-19 and take a much darker approach than our first album; ‘Knot Circus’ is no exception. The song explores the phenomenon of catching people in their worst behavior while questioning if we, the public, are becoming a surveillance state. An interesting change of pace for a band that historically written primarily gay content.

You can check out the new tune below.

JUNE 25, 2022the NEW FARMSAN FRANCISCO, CAthe Homobiles, Trap Girl, Surprise Privilege
JULY 21, 2022HIGHWAY CITY ROCKERSFRESNO, CA the Homobiles
JULY 22, 2022the MINTBAKERSFIELD, CAthe Homobiles
JULY 23, 2022the CHE CAFESAN DIEGO, CAthe Homobiles and the Gay Agenda
JULY 24, 2022CORBIN BOWLLOS ANGELES, CAthe Homobiles
AUGUST 6, 2022924 GILMANBERKELEY, CAScott Yoder
SEPTEMBER 10, 2022FEED the SCENEBALTIMORE, MAJukebox Romantics, Urban Crater, Brace Face.
SEPTEMBER 11, 2022CAMP PUNKSYLVANIASCRANTON, PATBA
OCTOBER 30, 2022FESTGAINESVILLE, FLThe Fest
NOVEMBER 12, 2022HOLLAND PROJECTRENO, NVSlutzville, Heterophobia