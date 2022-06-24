Lagwagon has postponed their UK tour, scheduled to start Sunday in London. They issued the following statement:



Lagwagon regrets to announce that we will not be able to make our upcoming U.K. shows. Our singer Joey has experienced ongoing issues with his voice. As fucked up as this sounds, after years of being unable to tour (due to a pandemic), we cannot continue. We are going to have to postpone the U.K. shows and allow Joey to return home to meet with his doctors. We promise we will make amends and most certainly return as soon as we can reschedule. We will do our very best to make tomorrow's final performance in Hamburg happen before we fly home - please sing extra loud with us!