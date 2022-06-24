On June 23 PEARS played the Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, Ontario. The band released their self-titled album, PEARS in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all the action. Check out his photos below.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.