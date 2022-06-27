La Armada have announced US tour dates for this August. Zeta will be joining them on all dates. La Armada will be touring Eastern Canada earlier in August and will be opening for Propagandhi on their Western US tour along with Torso in September. The band released Anti-Colonial Vol. 2 earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 04
|Toronto, ON
|Bovine Sex Club
|Aug 05
|Ottawa, ON
|The Dominion Tavern
|Aug 06
|Cornwall, ON
|La Maison
|Aug 07
|St. Therese, QC
|Private
|Aug 08
|Quebec City, QC
|L' Anti
|Aug 09
|Montreal, QC
|Turbo Haus
|Aug 11
|New Haven, CT
|Wamleg
|Aug 12
|Boston, MA
|Sammy's Patio (w/ Zeta)
|Aug 13
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Sovereign (w/ Zeta, Ache, MAAFA & Fire Is Murder)
|Aug 14
|Providence, RI
|Alchemy (w/ Zeta)
|Aug 15
|Rochester, NY
|Bug Jar (w/ Zeta)
|Aug 16
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Fun House (w/ Zeta)
|Aug 17
|Ft. Wayne, IN
|The Brass Rail (w/ Zeta)
|Aug 18
|Davenport, IA
|Raccoon Motel (w/ Zeta)
|Aug 19
|Green Bay, WI
|The Lyric Room (w/ Zeta)