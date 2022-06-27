La Armada announce summer tour

La Armada have announced US tour dates for this August. Zeta will be joining them on all dates. La Armada will be touring Eastern Canada earlier in August and will be opening for Propagandhi on their Western US tour along with Torso in September. The band released Anti-Colonial Vol. 2 earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Aug 04Toronto, ONBovine Sex Club
Aug 05Ottawa, ONThe Dominion Tavern
Aug 06Cornwall, ONLa Maison
Aug 07St. Therese, QCPrivate
Aug 08Quebec City, QCL' Anti
Aug 09Montreal, QCTurbo Haus
Aug 11New Haven, CTWamleg
Aug 12Boston, MASammy's Patio (w/ Zeta)
Aug 13Brooklyn, NYThe Sovereign (w/ Zeta, Ache, MAAFA & Fire Is Murder)
Aug 14Providence, RIAlchemy (w/ Zeta)
Aug 15Rochester, NYBug Jar (w/ Zeta)
Aug 16Pittsburgh, PAFun House (w/ Zeta)
Aug 17Ft. Wayne, INThe Brass Rail (w/ Zeta)
Aug 18Davenport, IARaccoon Motel (w/ Zeta)
Aug 19Green Bay, WIThe Lyric Room (w/ Zeta)