, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Postage have announced that they will be releasing a new LP soon. The LP will be out via Dirt Cult Records and was produced by Andrew Berlin at The Blasting Room. The band announced this in an Instagram post that reads,



" LP2 coming soon from @dirtcultrecords Nine new sad songs and one oldie on a one sided LP produced by Andrew Berlin at @theblastingroom includes free tracking."

Postage released their self-titled album in 2021.