Danny Elfman announces remix album, releases “Kick Me” remix with Iggy Pop

Danny Elfman has announced that he will be releasing a remixed version of his 2021 album Big Mess called Bigger. Messier.. The album features remixes from Trent Reznor, HEALTH, Xiu Xiu, Iggy Pop, Boris, Fever 333 and The Locust among others. The album will be out August 12 via Epitaph Records. A video (created by Carrie Chen and Berit Gwendolyn Gilma) for a new version of "Kick Me" featuring Iggy Pop has also been released. The track features new arrangement from Iggy Pop and Leron Thomas along with additional mixing by Pete Rutcho. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Bigger. Messier. Tracklist
We Belong (Squarepusher Remix)
Happy (Little Snake Dying In The Club Edition)
Happy (33EMYBW Remix)
Sorry (Kid606 Remix)
We Belong (Rafiq Bhatia Remix)
Kick Me (Zach Hill Remix)
Insects (Machine Girl Insecticidal Tendencies Remix)
Serious Ground (Xiu Xiu Remix)
Cruel Compensation (The Locust Remix
Everybody Loves You (Boris Remix)
True (feat. Trent Reznor)
In Time (feat. Blixa Bargeld)
In Time (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)
Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor)
Kick Me (feat. Iggy Pop)
Kick Me (feat. Fever333)
In Time (HEALTH Remix)
Native Intelligence (feat. Trent Reznor – Ghostemane Natural Selection Remix)
Happy (Boy Harsher Remix)
True (feat. Trent Reznor – Stu Brooks Remix)
Happy (Little Snake Lunar Climax Edition)