Texas based Levitation Festival has announced the first wave lineup for this year's festival. OFF!, Osees, The Jesus and Mary Chain, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, L7, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Death Valley Girls, Pleasure Venom, Viagra Boys, Shame, Soft Kill, Hunx and His Punx, and Fuck Money are among the bands announced. The festival will take place October 27, 28, 29, and 30 in Austin, Texas. Check out the lineup in full below.
Levitation Festival 2022 Lineup
- Osees
- The Jesus and Mary Chain
- OS Mutantes
- W.I.T.C.H
- Superorganism
- Protomartyr
- Babe Rainbow
- Slift
- Automatic
- Imarhan
- Sugar Candy Mountain
- Paint
- Claude Fontaine
- 70s Tuberide
- Tear Dungeon
- King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Viagra Boys
- Shame
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
- The Legendary Pink Dots
- Desire
- Acid Dad
- Glume
- Club INTL
- Mothermary
- Kills Birds
- Warm Drag
- Leah Senior
- OFF!
- Heartless Bastards
- Hunx and His Punx
- The Murlocs
- Sunflower Bean
- She Past Away
- Lebanon Hanover
- Tropical Fuck Storm
- Death Valley Girls
- A Giant Dog
- Alex Maas
- Tempers
- BLK JKS
- Ringo Deathstar
- Hooveriii
- Fuck Money
- Mujeres Podridas
- The Black Angels
- L7
- Cold Cave
- La Femme
- Moon Duo
- Frankie and The Witch Fingers
- Soft Kill
- Pleasure Venom
- Blood Red Shoes
- Temple of Angels
- Blushing
- Lucid Express
- Daiistar
- Amplified Heat