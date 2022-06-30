The Real McKenzies postpone BC shows

The Real McKenzies have announced the postponement of their upcoming shows in British Columbia. The band released a statement on Instagram that reads,



"ACH! Sadly we have to postpone the upcoming BC dates due to a case of the Cov in camp. Hoping for a speedy recovery and to get back at cha soon!"

The shows affected are Dubh Linn Gate in Whistler, Blue Grotto in Kamloops, and their appearance at Hands in the Air Festival in Princeton. The new dates will be announced soon. The Real McKenzies released Beer & Loathing in 2020.