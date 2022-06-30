UK based record label Static Shock has announced the first wave lineup for their music festival Static Shock Weekend. Warthog, Diat, The Flex, Powerplant, Bootlicker, High Vis, Chain Whip, Taqbir, The Chisel, Home Front, Urin, Stingray, Desintegration, and Violenta are the bands that have been announced so far. The festival will take place September 8, 9, 10, and 11 in London, UK.
