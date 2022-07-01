Felony For Existing release LP

Felony For Existing have released their self titled LP. The project was started by Michaela McLaughlin and Edie Quinn (Coma Regalia) and each track features a different vocalist including Aki McCullough of Dreamwell, Aeryn Santillan of Massa Nera, Kai Van Vlack of Trophy Hunt, and Ryann Slauson and Harim Jung of Sonagi. Felony For Existing is out via Middle-Man Records and all proceeds from the sale of the album will go toward benefiting the mutual aid requests for trans and non-binary people in need. This is Felony For Existing's first album. Check it out below.