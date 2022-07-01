Summer Soiree 5 with DanJoMar and Marissa Paternoster is tomorrow, July 2, in Philly!!!

GET TICKETS HERE!!!

Summer Soiree 5 is tomorrow at Philamoca in Philadelphia! DanJoMar (Dead Milkmen's Joe Jack Talcum and Dandrew with Marshall Fischer) and the Marissa Paternoster band co-headline! PLUS, Vixen77, Froggy, and At night open! Doors are at 7pm and show is at 730pm sharp! Get there early, you won't want to miss a minute!!!

This will RULE!

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL! Also! Everyone that comes to the show gets a goodie bag that is packed with a ton of stuff including a free LP and a cool free 7-inch single hand selected by Punknews' John G! PLUS, we will have exclusive Joe Jack Talcum and Froggy cassettes available fpr sale at the show! Joe's tape is limited to 30 copies and has five brand new/rare tracks! Froggy's tape is their first tape ever and is also limited to 30 copies! PLUS, we have a ton of surprises in store for you!

This show will be THE SHOW OF SEASON! DO NOT MISS OUT!

It all goes down July 2 at Philamoca in Philadelphia! This event is all ages! BE THERE!!!! GET TICKETS HERE!!!

Check out the facebook event page here!