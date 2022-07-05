Nowhere Fast / The Dreaded Laramie (South East)

Nowhere Fast
by Tours

Nowhere Fast will be heading out on a short tour with The Dreaded Laramie later this month. The bands will be traveling together playing dates in the South East starting on July 14th. See below to check out the dates. The bands will also be playing Mag Bar Music Fest at the end of July.

DateLocationVenue
July 14Nashville, TNThe 5 Spot
July 15Birmingham, ALSaturn
July 16Johnson City, TNHideaway
July 17Knoxville, TNBrickyard Bar and BBQ
July 22Louisville, KYMagnolia Bar (Nowhere Fast only)
July 22Louisville, KYMagnolia Bar (The Dreaded Laramie only)