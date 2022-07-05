Nowhere Fast will be heading out on a short tour with The Dreaded Laramie later this month. The bands will be traveling together playing dates in the South East starting on July 14th. See below to check out the dates. The bands will also be playing Mag Bar Music Fest at the end of July.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|July 14
|Nashville, TN
|The 5 Spot
|July 15
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn
|July 16
|Johnson City, TN
|Hideaway
|July 17
|Knoxville, TN
|Brickyard Bar and BBQ
|July 22
|Louisville, KY
|Magnolia Bar (Nowhere Fast only)
|July 22
|Louisville, KY
|Magnolia Bar (The Dreaded Laramie only)