Posted by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore

Montreal based Twenty2 have released a new song. It is called "Before You Save Us" and is off their upcoming album Dismissed that features Luke Pabich and Sean Sellers of Good Riddance. The album will be out July 22 via Thousand Island Records. Twenty2 released Nice Knowin' Ya in 2018. Check out the song below.