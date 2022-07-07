Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video from San Diego's The Schizophonics! The video is for their new song "Won Your Love" and was directed by the band with footage from various live performances. The song is off their upcoming album Hoof It that will be out September 2 via Pig Baby Records which can be pre-ordered right here. The Schizophonics will also be touring the US and Canada this fall. Watch the video and check out the tour dates below!
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jul 22 & 23
|Saint Paul, Quebec
|Le Festif! De Baie Saint Paul
|Sep 07
|Boise, ID
|Neurolux
|Sep 08
|Yakima, WA
|Punks Bar
|Sep 09
|Seattle, WA
|Substation
|Sep 10
|Portland, OR
|Dante’s
|Sep 11
|Eugene, OR
|Old Nick’s
|Sep 13
|Albany, CA
|Ivy Room
|Sep 14
|San Jose, CA
|The Ritz
|Sep 15
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Moe’s Alley
|Sep 17
|Los Angeles, CA
|Zebulon
|Sep 23
|San Diego, CA
|The Casbah
|Oct 21
|Los Angeles, CA
|Permanent Records Roadhouse w/ Kepi Ghoulie
|Nov 03
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lo-Fi
|Nov 04
|Cincinnati, OH
|Motr Pub
|Nov 05
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|Nov 06
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Club Cafe
|Nov 07
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|Nov 08
|Washington, DC
|City Winery
|Nov 10
|Philadelphia, PA
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Nov 11
|Brooklyn, NY
|TV Ete
|Nov 12
|New Haven, CT
|Cafe Nine
|Nov 13
|Providence, RI
|Alchemy
|Nov 14
|Boston, MA
|Middle East
|Nov 16
|Montréal, QC
|Casa Del Popolo
|Nov 17
|Toronto, ON
|The Baby G
|Nov 18
|Rochester, NY
|Bug Jar
|Nov 19
|Cleveland, OH
|Bchland Tavern
|Nov 21
|Detroit, MI
|J’s Lager House
|Nov 22
|Chicago, IL
|Schuba’s
|Nov 23
|Milwaukee, WI
|Shank Hall
|Nov 25
|Minneapolis, MN
|Icehouse
|Nov 26
|Green Bay, WI
|Lyric Room