Watch the new video by The Schizophonics!

Watch the new video by The Schizophonics!
by Exclusive Videos

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video from San Diego's The Schizophonics! The video is for their new song "Won Your Love" and was directed by the band with footage from various live performances. The song is off their upcoming album Hoof It that will be out September 2 via Pig Baby Records which can be pre-ordered right here. The Schizophonics will also be touring the US and Canada this fall. Watch the video and check out the tour dates below!

DateCityVenue
Jul 22 & 23Saint Paul, QuebecLe Festif! De Baie Saint Paul
Sep 07Boise, IDNeurolux
Sep 08Yakima, WAPunks Bar
Sep 09Seattle, WASubstation
Sep 10Portland, ORDante’s
Sep 11Eugene, OROld Nick’s
Sep 13Albany, CAIvy Room
Sep 14San Jose, CAThe Ritz
Sep 15Santa Cruz, CAMoe’s Alley
Sep 17Los Angeles, CAZebulon
Sep 23San Diego, CAThe Casbah
Oct 21Los Angeles, CAPermanent Records Roadhouse w/ Kepi Ghoulie
Nov 03Indianapolis, INLo-Fi
Nov 04Cincinnati, OHMotr Pub
Nov 05Columbus, OHAce of Cups
Nov 06Pittsburgh, PAClub Cafe
Nov 07Baltimore, MDOttobar
Nov 08Washington, DCCity Winery
Nov 10Philadelphia, PAKung Fu Necktie
Nov 11Brooklyn, NYTV Ete
Nov 12New Haven, CTCafe Nine
Nov 13Providence, RIAlchemy
Nov 14Boston, MAMiddle East
Nov 16Montréal, QCCasa Del Popolo
Nov 17Toronto, ONThe Baby G
Nov 18Rochester, NYBug Jar
Nov 19Cleveland, OHBchland Tavern
Nov 21Detroit, MIJ’s Lager House
Nov 22Chicago, ILSchuba’s
Nov 23Milwaukee, WIShank Hall
Nov 25Minneapolis, MNIcehouse
Nov 26Green Bay, WILyric Room