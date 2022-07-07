Bad Operation announce US shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Bad Operation have announced a handful of US shows for this summer. They will be playing Louisiana and Florida. Bad Operation released their self-titled album, Bad Operation in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 09The DrifterNew Orleans, LA
Jul 22Bank St. BarNew Orleans, LA (w/Joystick, Eichlers)
Aug 18The BarkTallahasse, FL
Aug 19GrampsMiami, FL (w/JER, Gutless)
Aug 20How BazarGainesville, FL (w/JER, Gutless)