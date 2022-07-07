Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Bad Operation have announced a handful of US shows for this summer. They will be playing Louisiana and Florida. Bad Operation released their self-titled album, Bad Operation in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 09
|The Drifter
|New Orleans, LA
|Jul 22
|Bank St. Bar
|New Orleans, LA (w/Joystick, Eichlers)
|Aug 18
|The Bark
|Tallahasse, FL
|Aug 19
|Gramps
|Miami, FL (w/JER, Gutless)
|Aug 20
|How Bazar
|Gainesville, FL (w/JER, Gutless)