Bay Area emo band Little Low have signed with Wiretap Records. The band features members of Save Ends, Jabber, Long Knives and more. They will be releasing their debut EP sometime this fall. The release will be called Reasons To Grow and it was recorded with Jack Shirley at Atomic Garden.
