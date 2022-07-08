Pussy Riot announce mixtape, release “PLASTIC” video

by Em Moore
Pussy Riot have announced that they will be releasing a new mixtape. It is called MATRIARCHY NOW and will be out August 5 via Neon Gold Records. They have released a video for their new song "PLASTIC" that features iLoveMakonnen. The video was directed by Haley Bowman. Pussy Riot released their EP Panic Attack in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MATRIARCHY NOW Tracklist
- PRINCESS CHARMING – Pussy Riot & Salem Ilese
- PUNISH – Pussy Riot
- PLASTIC – Pussy Riot ft. ILOVEMAKONNEN
- HORNY – Pussy Riot ft. Phoebe Ryan
- SUGARMOMMY – Pussy Riot ft. mazie
- HATEFUCK – Pussy Riot ft. Slayyyter
- POOF BITCH – Pussy Riot ft. Big Freedia