AJJ cancel shows due to COVID positivity

AJJ have announced that they are cancelling two shows on their ongoing summer tour due to someone in their touring party testing positive for COVID-19. The shows affected are tonight's show at Metro in Chicago and July 10's show at The Varsity in Minneapolis. The band announced the news in an Instagram post that reads,



"Hi gang, it is with even greater sadness that we are writing to inform you that due to covid-19, our shows in Chicago and Minneapolis with Open Mike Eagle are canceled. We will continue quarantining, treating and testing diligently until we are covid clear. Future shows are subject to change, and we hope we don’t have to cancel any more than the three we have already canceled.

This is a good time to encourage you to mask up at shows. Fingers crossed! Wish us luck and thanks for listening!"