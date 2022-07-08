by Em Moore
Episode #599.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Lucy Giles (Dog Party) and Randy Moore (The Moore Family Band, Dan Andriano and The Bygones) stop by to talk about their new band Doki Doki. They talk about their formation, their debut single and video, McDonald's characters and much more. Then John, Hallie, and Em talk about Billie Joe Armstrong renouncing his US citizenship, the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the new OFF! reissue, Boyfriend and Big Freedia covering Le Tigre, and Stud Count's new video. Listen to the episode below!