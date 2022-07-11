Cloud Nothings announce 'Attack On Memory' 10th anniversary reissue and tour

Cloud Nothings have announced that they will be reissuing their 2012 album Attack On Memory for its 10th anniversary. The reissue features two bonus 7-inch flexis with two previously unreleased tracks, "You Will Turn" and "Jambalaya". The reissue will be out January 20, 2023 via Carpark Records. The band have also announced tour dates to celebrate the anniversary. Cloud Nothings released The Shadow I Remember in 2021. Check out the tracklist and dates below.

Attack On Memory Reissue Tracklist

1. No Future/No Past

2. Wasted Days

3. Fall In

4. Stay Useless

5. Separation

6. No Sentiment

7. Our Plans

8. Cut You

9. Jambalaya

10. You Will Turn

DateVenueCity
Nov 10Brooklyn BowlPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 11Black CatWashington, DC
Nov 12Lee's PalaceToronto, ON
Nov 15The SinclairBoston, MA
Nov 16Music Hall of WilliamsburgNew York, NY
Nov 29Teregram BallroomLos Angeles, CA
Nov 30The IndependentSan Francisco, CA
Dec 02Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR
Dec 03NeumosSeattle, WA