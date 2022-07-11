Cloud Nothings have announced that they will be reissuing their 2012 album Attack On Memory for its 10th anniversary. The reissue features two bonus 7-inch flexis with two previously unreleased tracks, "You Will Turn" and "Jambalaya". The reissue will be out January 20, 2023 via Carpark Records. The band have also announced tour dates to celebrate the anniversary. Cloud Nothings released The Shadow I Remember in 2021. Check out the tracklist and dates below.
Attack On Memory Reissue Tracklist
1. No Future/No Past
2. Wasted Days
3. Fall In
4. Stay Useless
5. Separation
6. No Sentiment
7. Our Plans
8. Cut You
9. Jambalaya
10. You Will Turn
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 10
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 11
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Nov 12
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 15
|The Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|Nov 16
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|New York, NY
|Nov 29
|Teregram Ballroom
|Los Angeles, CA
|Nov 30
|The Independent
|San Francisco, CA
|Dec 02
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR
|Dec 03
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA