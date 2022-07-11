Episode #599.4 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em Moore plays some of the best songs from June. Songs by Tits Up, Ithaca, Big Joanie, Single Mothers, Petrol Girls, Pool Kids, End It, Hot Mulligan, Spaced, Pinkshift, Cheekface, Mvll Crimes, Baby Got Back Talk, and many more are played. Listen to the episode below!
