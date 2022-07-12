Teenage Halloween have announced a summer tour set to start this month. The band released a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir this past January and released their self-titled album in 2020. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|7/23
|nyc
|lprnyc w/ elfpowerband
|7/27
|Pittsburgh PA
|thegovernmentcenter
|7/28
|Ann Arbor MI
|blindpig_annarbor
|7/29
|Chicago IL
|goldendaggerchi
|7/30
|TBA
|-
|7/31
|Omaha NE
|thesydneybenson
|8/1
|Kansas City MO
|farewellkcmo w/ juniorretreatks
|8/2
|Wichita KS
|waveict w/ Junior Retreat
|8/3
|Tulsa OK
|foolishcoffee
|8/4
|Oklahoma City OK
|okcbluenote
|8/5
|Denton TX
|andysdenton
|8/6
|Austin TX
|ballroomtx
|8/7
|Houston TX
|1810ojeman
|8/9
|NOLA
|gasa_gasa w/ nana_grizol
|8/10
|Tallahassee FL
|thebarkfl
|8/11
|Atlanta GA
|wallerscoffeeshop w/ michaelcerapalin
|8/12
|Boone NC
|lilyssnackbar
|8/13
|Richmond VA
|thecamelrva
|8/14
|Baltimore MD
|theottobar (upstairs)