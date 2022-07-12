Teenage Halloween announce summer tour

by A-F Tours

Teenage Halloween have announced a summer tour set to start this month. The band released a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir this past January and released their self-titled album in 2020. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenue
7/23nyclprnyc w/ elfpowerband
7/27Pittsburgh PAthegovernmentcenter
7/28Ann Arbor MIblindpig_annarbor
7/29Chicago ILgoldendaggerchi
7/30TBA-
7/31Omaha NEthesydneybenson
8/1Kansas City MOfarewellkcmo w/ juniorretreatks
8/2Wichita KSwaveict w/ Junior Retreat
8/3Tulsa OKfoolishcoffee
8/4Oklahoma City OKokcbluenote
8/5Denton TXandysdenton
8/6Austin TXballroomtx
8/7Houston TX1810ojeman
8/9NOLAgasa_gasa w/ nana_grizol
8/10Tallahassee FLthebarkfl
8/11Atlanta GAwallerscoffeeshop w/ michaelcerapalin
8/12Boone NClilyssnackbar
8/13Richmond VAthecamelrva
8/14Baltimore MDtheottobar (upstairs)