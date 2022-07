Tours 10 hours ago by Em Moore

Twin Temple have announced a US tour for this October. Bridge City Sinners will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15. Twin Temple released their single Let's Have A Satanic Orgy earlier this year and released their album Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2018. Check out the dates below.