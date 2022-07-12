Twin Temple / Bridge City Sinners (US)

Twin Temple / Bridge City Sinners (US)
Twin Temple have announced a US tour for this October. Bridge City Sinners will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15. Twin Temple released their single Let's Have A Satanic Orgy earlier this year and released their album Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2018. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 01The Nile TheaterMesa, AZ
Oct 03Empire GarageAustin, TX
Oct 04The Echo Music HallDallas, TX
Oct 06MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Oct 07UndergroundCharlotte, NC
Oct 08The Black CatWashington, DC
Oct 10Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 11WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Oct 12The SinclairBoston, MA
Oct 14Magic StickDetroit, MI
Oct 15Newport Music HallColumbus, OH
Oct 16Turner HallMillwaukee, WI
Oct 18FinelineMinneapolis, MN
Oct 19The SlowdownOmaha, NE
Oct 20The Gothic TheatreDenver, CO
Oct 22The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
Oct 24Neptune TheaterSeattle, WA
Oct 25Revolution HallPortland, OR
Oct 27The Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CA
Oct 30The WilternLos Angeles, CA