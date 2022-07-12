Twin Temple have announced a US tour for this October. Bridge City Sinners will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15. Twin Temple released their single Let's Have A Satanic Orgy earlier this year and released their album Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2018. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 01
|The Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ
|Oct 03
|Empire Garage
|Austin, TX
|Oct 04
|The Echo Music Hall
|Dallas, TX
|Oct 06
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 07
|Underground
|Charlotte, NC
|Oct 08
|The Black Cat
|Washington, DC
|Oct 10
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 11
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 12
|The Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|Oct 14
|Magic Stick
|Detroit, MI
|Oct 15
|Newport Music Hall
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 16
|Turner Hall
|Millwaukee, WI
|Oct 18
|Fineline
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 19
|The Slowdown
|Omaha, NE
|Oct 20
|The Gothic Theatre
|Denver, CO
|Oct 22
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Oct 24
|Neptune Theater
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 25
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|Oct 27
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|Oct 30
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA