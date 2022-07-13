Lambgoat owner sells site to current staffer and new partners

Earlier this week, Alex Arnold, owner of metal site Lambgoat, announced that he sold the website. the website was sold to regular contributor Dave "Lurk" and other new "partners." The identity of the partners were not disclosed. Arnold stated: "I started this website when I was in my early 20s and I'm now well into my 40s. During that time, I've held a separate (non-music related) full-time job and raised a bunch of children. Frankly, I've been terribly conflicted about moving on, but life is short and I'm tired. That said, Lambgoat will live on. The new owners, Dave (aka Lurk) and his partners, are more than capable of carrying on the mission and I look forward to seeing where they take things."