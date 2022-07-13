Avengers add West Coast shows to summer tour

The Avengers
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Avengers have announced West Coast tour dates for this fall. These dates join their previously announced summer tour dates for the US East Coast, the UK, and Germany. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 21ZebulonLos Angeles, CA
Sep 22CasbahSan Diego, CA
Sep 23Alex'sLong Beach, CA
Sep 24Thee Stork ClubOakland, CA
Sep 27El CorazonSeattle, WA (w/38 Coffin)
Sep 28Mississippi StudiosPortland, OR (w/Nasalrod, Bad Sex)
Sep 30Humbolt BrewsArcata, CA
Oct 01RitzSan Jose, CA (w/The Hell Flowers)