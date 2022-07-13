Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Avengers have announced West Coast tour dates for this fall. These dates join their previously announced summer tour dates for the US East Coast, the UK, and Germany. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 21
|Zebulon
|Los Angeles, CA
|Sep 22
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Sep 23
|Alex's
|Long Beach, CA
|Sep 24
|Thee Stork Club
|Oakland, CA
|Sep 27
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA (w/38 Coffin)
|Sep 28
|Mississippi Studios
|Portland, OR (w/Nasalrod, Bad Sex)
|Sep 30
|Humbolt Brews
|Arcata, CA
|Oct 01
|Ritz
|San Jose, CA (w/The Hell Flowers)