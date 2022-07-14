Hex Poseur: 'Hearsay' EP

UK based Alt- rock project Hex Poseur have recently signed to New York based Manic Kat Records and have announced they will be releasing the project's latest EP tomorrow. The EP draws influences from garage rock and punk. Today, we have a Punknews Premiere first for their new release, Hearsay, see below.
“The recording process was intense, chaotic fun, which fueled the energy I needed for the songs. This carries through in the songs which feel like an explosion of frustration, anger, energy and some humor.”