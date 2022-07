, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Bloodclot, the band featuring John Joseph of Cro-Mags JM, has stated that they are working on some sort of new release. The band suggested that a single, EP, or LP called Souls will be released in the near future. (The band previously mentioned that they were working on a new EP). You can see that cover art below. The band released Up In Arms in 2017.