Toronto based two-day music festival Summer School has announced its inaugural lineup. The Penske File, Dragged In, Wordplay, JC Sifton, Sessions Records, Rules, Chuck Coles, Lee Reed, School Damage, Mothers Ruin, Outtacontroller, and Pedestrian will be playing. The event will also feature a Punx Can't Laugh comedy show hosted by Gabe Koury with performances by Jason Allen, Andrew Packer, Heather MacDonald, and Danton Lamar. Travis Miles of The Penske File and co-founder (along with Gabe Koury and Ben Rispin) and said of the event,



"It’s sure to be a weekend full of ringing ears, warm hearts, friendship, debauchery, laughter and rippin’ tunes.”

Punx Can't Laugh host Gabe Koury said of the comedy show,



"It’s an afternoon of Ontario’s best stand up comedy and the shortest, hookiest punk songs written by 2 men who can’t drink beer cuz’ they get too bloated.”

Summer School will take place July 22 and 23 at the Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, ON and you can get tickets here.