Episode #599.6 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John recaps the wild adventure that was Summer Soiree 5 and regales Sam, Hallie, and Em with stories about At Night, Froggy, Vixen 77, Marissa Paternoster, DANJOMAR, Joe Jack Talcum, Santa Claus, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!