Me First and the Gimme Gimmes / Surfbort / The Black Tones
by Fat Wreck Chords Tours

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes are going on a Fall tour. Surfbort and the Black Tones open. You can see the dates below.


DateCityVenue
September 22Vancouver, BCHarbour
September 23Seattle, WAThe Showbox
September 24Portland, ORRoseland Theatre
September 26Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
September 27Denver, COSummit
September 29Minneapolis, MNVarsity Theatre
October 1Chicago,IlHouse Of Blues
October 2Detroit, MIStAndrews Hall
October 4Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre
October 5Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom
October 6Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hall
October 7London, ONLondon Music Hall
October 8Ottawa, ONAlgonquin Commons Theatre
October 9Montreal, QCClub Soda
October 12Boston, MABig Nigt Life
October 13Philadelphia, PABrooklyn Bowl
October 14New York, NYPalladium Times Square
October 15Sayreville, NJStarland Ballroom
October 17Silver Springs, MDThe Fillmore
October 18Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
October 20TBATBA
October 21St Petersburg, FLJannus Landing
October 22Ft Lauderdale, FLRevolution
October 23Gainesville, FLHigh Dive
October 24New Orleans, LAHouse Of Blus
October 26Houston, TXHouse Of Blues
October 27Dallas, TXAmplified Live
October 28Austin, TXThe Far Out Lounge