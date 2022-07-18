Me First and The Gimme Gimmes are going on a Fall tour. Surfbort and the Black Tones open. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|September 22
|Vancouver, BC
|Harbour
|September 23
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|September 24
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theatre
|September 26
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|September 27
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|September 29
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity Theatre
|October 1
|Chicago,Il
|House Of Blues
|October 2
|Detroit, MI
|StAndrews Hall
|October 4
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|October 5
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|October 6
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|October 7
|London, ON
|London Music Hall
|October 8
|Ottawa, ON
|Algonquin Commons Theatre
|October 9
|Montreal, QC
|Club Soda
|October 12
|Boston, MA
|Big Nigt Life
|October 13
|Philadelphia, PA
|Brooklyn Bowl
|October 14
|New York, NY
|Palladium Times Square
|October 15
|Sayreville, NJ
|Starland Ballroom
|October 17
|Silver Springs, MD
|The Fillmore
|October 18
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|October 20
|TBA
|TBA
|October 21
|St Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Landing
|October 22
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution
|October 23
|Gainesville, FL
|High Dive
|October 24
|New Orleans, LA
|House Of Blus
|October 26
|Houston, TX
|House Of Blues
|October 27
|Dallas, TX
|Amplified Live
|October 28
|Austin, TX
|The Far Out Lounge