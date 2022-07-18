No Fun at All to release 'Seventh Wave'

No Fun At All have announced their first new album since 2018. Titled Seventh Wave, it will be preceded by a new single this week called "It's Not A Problem." Vocalist Ingemar Jansson had this to say about the new song:



I live on an old farm that's been owned by my family since the 1850s. 20 years ago when my father died I decided to move in and to be the one responsible for keeping all the houses and buildings in good shape. To be honest most of the time I love it, but sometimes there is that ”The Shining” feeling, am I going crazy!!??

Seventh Wave is due out out later this year.