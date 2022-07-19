Municipal Waste will be touring the US and Europe starting next month. They will be touring to support the release of Electrified Brain. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Detail
|Aug. 10, 2022
|Nashville, TN
|The Basement East
|Midnight, Savage Master, Intoxicated
|Aug. 11, 2022
|Memphis, TN
|Growlers
|Intoxicated, Savage Master, Midnight
|Aug. 13, 2022
|Dallas, TX
|The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
|Frozen Soul
|Aug. 15, 2022
|Tucson, AZ
|Rialto Theatre
|Intoxicated, DRAIN, 200 Stab Wounds
|Aug. 17, 2022
|Los Angeles, CA
|Henry Fonda Theatre
|At the Gates, Thrown Into Exile
|Aug. 18, 2022
|Pomona, CA
|The Glasshouse
|At the Gates, Thrown Into Exile
|Aug. 19, 2022
|Berkeley, CA
|The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
|At the Gates, Thrown Into Exile
|Aug. 22, 2022
|Englewood, CO
|Gothic Theatre
|At the Gates, Enforced
|Aug. 23, 2022
|Lawrence, KS
|The Granada
|At the Gates, Enforced
|Aug. 24, 2022
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|At the Gates, Enforced
|Aug. 25, 2022
|Toronto, Canada
|The Danforth Music Hall
|At the Gates, Enforced
|Aug. 26, 2022
|Montréal, Canada
|Théâtre Corona
|At the Gates, Enforced
|Aug. 27, 2022
|Worcester, MA
|Palladium
|Hatebreed, Black Label Society,
Anthrax, At the Gates, Enforced
|Aug. 28, 2022
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|At the Gates, Enforced
|Aug. 29, 2022
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|At the Gates, Enforced
|Aug. 30, 2022
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|At the Gates, Enforced
|Sep. 8, 2022
|Cave-in-rock, IL
|Full Terror Assault 2022
|-
|Sep. 10, 2022
|Alton, VA
|Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022
|-
|Sep. 27, 2022
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|O2 Academy Birmingham
|Anthrax
|Sep. 29, 2022
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Manchester Academy
|Anthrax
|Sep. 30, 2022
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|Anthrax
|Oct. 1, 2022
|Newcastle, United Kingdom
|O2 City Hall
|Anthrax
|Oct. 3, 2022
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|O2 Academy Leeds
|Anthrax
|Oct. 4, 2022
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Rock City
|Anthrax
|Oct. 6, 2022
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|O2 Academy Bristol
|Anthrax
|Oct. 8, 2022
|London, United Kingdom
|Brixton Academy
|Anthrax
|Oct. 10, 2022
|Brussels, Belgium
|Ancienne Belgique
|Anthrax
|Oct. 11, 2022
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|Poppodium 013
|Anthrax
|Oct. 13, 2022
|Paris, France
|Bataclan
|Anthrax
|Oct. 14, 2022
|Oberhausen, Germany
|Turbinenhalle
|Anthrax
|Oct. 15, 2022
|Leipzig, Germany
|Werk 2
|Anthrax
|Oct. 17, 2022
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Vega Main Hall
|Anthrax
|Oct. 18, 2022
|Göteborg, Sweden
|Restaurang Trädgårn
|Anthrax
|Oct. 19, 2022
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Annexet
|Anthrax
|Oct. 21, 2022
|Oulu, Finland
|Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali
|Anthrax
|Oct. 22, 2022
|Turku, Finland
|Logomo Oy
|Anthrax
|Oct. 23, 2022
|Tallinn, Estonia
|Tallinna Kultuurikatel
|Anthrax
|Oct. 25, 2022
|Warsaw, Poland
|Klub Stodoła
|Anthrax
|Oct. 26, 2022
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Batschapp
|Anthrax
|Oct. 27, 2022
|Stuttgart, Germany
|LKA Longhorn
|Anthrax
|Oct. 29, 2022
|Brno, Czech Republic
|Sono Centrum
|Anthrax
|Oct. 31, 2022
|Budapest, Hungary
|Babra Negra
|Anthrax
|Nov. 1, 2022
|Zagreb, Croatia
|Culture Factory
|Anthrax
|Nov. 2, 2022
|Vienna, Austria
|Arena
|Anthrax
|Nov. 4, 2022
|Milan, Italy
|Alcatraz
|Anthrax
|Nov. 5, 2022
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Komplex
|Anthrax