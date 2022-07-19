Municipal Waste (US and Europe)

by Nuclear Blast Tours

Municipal Waste will be touring the US and Europe starting next month. They will be touring to support the release of Electrified Brain. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenueDetail
Aug. 10, 2022Nashville, TNThe Basement EastMidnight, Savage Master, Intoxicated
Aug. 11, 2022Memphis, TNGrowlersIntoxicated, Savage Master, Midnight
Aug. 13, 2022Dallas, TXThe Echo Lounge & Music HallFrozen Soul
Aug. 15, 2022Tucson, AZRialto TheatreIntoxicated, DRAIN, 200 Stab Wounds
Aug. 17, 2022Los Angeles, CAHenry Fonda TheatreAt the Gates, Thrown Into Exile
Aug. 18, 2022Pomona, CAThe GlasshouseAt the Gates, Thrown Into Exile
Aug. 19, 2022Berkeley, CAThe UC Theatre Taube Family Music HallAt the Gates, Thrown Into Exile
Aug. 22, 2022Englewood, COGothic TheatreAt the Gates, Enforced
Aug. 23, 2022Lawrence, KSThe GranadaAt the Gates, Enforced
Aug. 24, 2022Chicago, ILConcord Music HallAt the Gates, Enforced
Aug. 25, 2022Toronto, CanadaThe Danforth Music HallAt the Gates, Enforced
Aug. 26, 2022Montréal, CanadaThéâtre CoronaAt the Gates, Enforced
Aug. 27, 2022Worcester, MAPalladiumHatebreed, Black Label Society,
Anthrax, At the Gates, Enforced
Aug. 28, 2022Philadelphia, PAUnion TransferAt the Gates, Enforced
Aug. 29, 2022Silver Spring, MDThe FillmoreAt the Gates, Enforced
Aug. 30, 2022New York, NYIrving PlazaAt the Gates, Enforced
Sep. 8, 2022Cave-in-rock, ILFull Terror Assault 2022-
Sep. 10, 2022Alton, VABlue Ridge Rock Festival 2022-
Sep. 27, 2022Birmingham, United KingdomO2 Academy BirminghamAnthrax
Sep. 29, 2022Manchester, United KingdomManchester AcademyAnthrax
Sep. 30, 2022Glasgow, United KingdomO2 Academy GlasgowAnthrax
Oct. 1, 2022Newcastle, United KingdomO2 City HallAnthrax
Oct. 3, 2022Leeds, United KingdomO2 Academy LeedsAnthrax
Oct. 4, 2022Nottingham, United KingdomRock CityAnthrax
Oct. 6, 2022Bristol, United KingdomO2 Academy BristolAnthrax
Oct. 8, 2022London, United KingdomBrixton AcademyAnthrax
Oct. 10, 2022Brussels, BelgiumAncienne BelgiqueAnthrax
Oct. 11, 2022Tilburg, NetherlandsPoppodium 013Anthrax
Oct. 13, 2022Paris, FranceBataclanAnthrax
Oct. 14, 2022Oberhausen, GermanyTurbinenhalleAnthrax
Oct. 15, 2022Leipzig, GermanyWerk 2Anthrax
Oct. 17, 2022Copenhagen, DenmarkVega Main HallAnthrax
Oct. 18, 2022Göteborg, SwedenRestaurang TrädgårnAnthrax
Oct. 19, 2022Stockholm, SwedenAnnexetAnthrax
Oct. 21, 2022Oulu, FinlandTapahtumakeskus TullisaliAnthrax
Oct. 22, 2022Turku, FinlandLogomo OyAnthrax
Oct. 23, 2022Tallinn, EstoniaTallinna KultuurikatelAnthrax
Oct. 25, 2022Warsaw, PolandKlub StodołaAnthrax
Oct. 26, 2022Frankfurt, GermanyBatschappAnthrax
Oct. 27, 2022Stuttgart, GermanyLKA LonghornAnthrax
Oct. 29, 2022Brno, Czech RepublicSono CentrumAnthrax
Oct. 31, 2022Budapest, HungaryBabra NegraAnthrax
Nov. 1, 2022Zagreb, CroatiaCulture FactoryAnthrax
Nov. 2, 2022Vienna, AustriaArenaAnthrax
Nov. 4, 2022Milan, ItalyAlcatrazAnthrax
Nov. 5, 2022Zurich, SwitzerlandKomplexAnthrax