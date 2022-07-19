Gibby Haynes Of The Butthole Surfers To Tour With Rock Academy

Via an Anonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile
Gibby Haynes of Butthole Surfers will be touring with the Paul Green Rock Academy this summer. The show finds Haynes fronting a band composed of high school students, running through Butthole Surfer and Haynes solo tracks. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|July 22
|Troy, NY
|No Fun Club
|July 25
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|July 27
|New York, NY
|Le Poisson Rouge
|July 28
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|July 30
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts