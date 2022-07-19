Gibby Haynes Of The Butthole Surfers To Tour With Rock Academy

Gibby Haynes Of The Butthole Surfers To Tour With Rock Academy
Gibby Haynes of Butthole Surfers will be touring with the Paul Green Rock Academy this summer. The show finds Haynes fronting a band composed of high school students, running through Butthole Surfer and Haynes solo tracks. You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
July 22Troy, NYNo Fun Club
July 25Boston, MABrighton Music Hall
July 27New York, NYLe Poisson Rouge
July 28Baltimore, MDOttobar
July 30Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts