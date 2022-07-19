PEARS (UK)

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Fat Wreck Chords Tours

PEARS have announced a UK tour this fall. They last released PEARS in 2020 on Fat Wreck Chords.

Check out the dates beow.

DateCityVenue
October 12, 2022Dublin, IrelandGrand Social
October 13, 2022Belfast UKVoodoo Belfast
October 15, 2022London UKNew Cross Inn
October 16, 2022Hastings UKCrypt
October 17, 2022Stamford UKVoodoo Lounge
October 18, 2022Stafford UKRedrum
October 19, 2022Leeds UKBoom
October 20, 2022Manchester UKStar & Garter