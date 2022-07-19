Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Aubin Paul Fat Wreck Chords Tours
PEARS have announced a UK tour this fall. They last released PEARS in 2020 on Fat Wreck Chords.
Check out the dates beow.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|October 12, 2022
|Dublin, Ireland
|Grand Social
|October 13, 2022
|Belfast UK
|Voodoo Belfast
|October 15, 2022
|London UK
|New Cross Inn
|October 16, 2022
|Hastings UK
|Crypt
|October 17, 2022
|Stamford UK
|Voodoo Lounge
|October 18, 2022
|Stafford UK
|Redrum
|October 19, 2022
|Leeds UK
|Boom
|October 20, 2022
|Manchester UK
|Star & Garter