We are so pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews Exclusive video premiere for Welsh alternative punks Hot Mass. The band consists of ex-members of The Arteries and will be putting out their second LP, Happy, Smiling and Living The Dream through Black Numbers(US), Brassneck Records (UK), and This Charming Man Records (Germany) sometime soon. See below to check out their latest single, "Astroturf".