Thoughtcrimes have announced that their debut album, Altered Pasts is due out August 26th, 2022. Guitarist Brian Sullivan said this:



Altered Pasts was shaped by the world around us and within us at the same. This album is both a reflection and synthesis of our cognitive, emotional and spiritual processes, as well as a catharsis.

They also marked the announcement with the release of a new single, "Keyhole Romance." Click to check it out.