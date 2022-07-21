The Garden detail new album, release single

The Garden will release a new album. Horseshit on Route66 is out September 8. You can hear the new single "Orange County Rock rock Legend" here. The album is self-released and the band kicks off a tour supporting it in October. You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
10/02Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
10/04Boston, MABig Night Live
10/06Washington, DCThe Howard
10/07Baltimore, MDSoundstage
10/08Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
10/10Atlanta, GAMasquerade Heaven
10/11Atlanta, GAMasquerade Heaven
10/12Tampa, FLThe Ritz
10/14New Orleans, LAHouse of Blues
10/22Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
10/23Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
10/27Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladium
11/08San Antonio, TXAztec Theater
11/10Dallas, TXStudio at The Factory
11/11Austin, TXEmo’s
11/12Houston, TXWarehouse Live
11/15Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues
11/16Columbus, OHNewport Music Hall
11/17Detroit, MIEastern
11/18Chicago, ILMetro
11/19Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue
11/20Omaha, NESlow Down
11/21Denver, COSummit Music Hall
11/23Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
11/25Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
11/26Seattle, WAThe Crocodile
11/27Portland, ORWonder Ballroom
11/29San Francisco, CARegency Ballroom
11/30San Francisco, CARegency Ballroom