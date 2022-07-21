The Garden detail new album, release single

by John Gentile
The Garden will release a new album. Horseshit on Route66 is out September 8. You can hear the new single "Orange County Rock rock Legend" here. The album is self-released and the band kicks off a tour supporting it in October. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10/02
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|10/04
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live
|10/06
|Washington, DC
|The Howard
|10/07
|Baltimore, MD
|Soundstage
|10/08
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|10/10
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade Heaven
|10/11
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade Heaven
|10/12
|Tampa, FL
|The Ritz
|10/14
|New Orleans, LA
|House of Blues
|10/22
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|10/23
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|10/27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium
|11/08
|San Antonio, TX
|Aztec Theater
|11/10
|Dallas, TX
|Studio at The Factory
|11/11
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|11/12
|Houston, TX
|Warehouse Live
|11/15
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|11/16
|Columbus, OH
|Newport Music Hall
|11/17
|Detroit, MI
|Eastern
|11/18
|Chicago, IL
|Metro
|11/19
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue
|11/20
|Omaha, NE
|Slow Down
|11/21
|Denver, CO
|Summit Music Hall
|11/23
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|11/25
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|11/26
|Seattle, WA
|The Crocodile
|11/27
|Portland, OR
|Wonder Ballroom
|11/29
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency Ballroom
|11/30
|San Francisco, CA
|Regency Ballroom