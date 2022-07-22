Suzi Moon announces LP 'Dumb & in Luv'

Suzi Moon has announced her debut Lp. It's called Dumb & in Luv and it's out September 23 via Pirates Press. You can see the video for the title track and album track list below.

Tracklist
A Side
1. Dumb & In Luv
2. Family Memories
3. California
4. Money
5. I Go Blind

B Side
6. Honey
7. Any Other Way
8. 99 Miles To Pasadena
9. Believe In Luv
10. Freedom

Datevenuecity
10/01/22Punk In DrublicBaltimore, MD
10/05/22Empire GarageAustin TX
10/06/22Paper TigerSan Antonio TX
10/07/22Warehouse LiveStudio
10/08/22Amplified LiveDallas TX
10/09/22The ShrineTulsa OK
10/11/22WAVEWichita KS
10/12/22Bourbon TheatreLincoln NE
10/13/22Lyric RoomGreen Bay WI
10/14/22VFW Post 246Minneapolis MN
10/15/22Brauer HouseLombard IL
10/16/22HIFI Indy & HIFIIndianapolis IN
10/18/22Beachland BallroomCleveland OH
10/19/22Jergel's Rhythm GrilleWarrendale PA
10/20/22Harrisburg Midtown ArtsHarrisburg PA
10/21/22Debonair Music HallTeaneck NJ
10/22/22The Brooklyn MonarchBrooklyn NY
10/23/22The Vault Music HallNew Bedford, MA
10/25/22Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia PA
11/04/22CasbahSan Diego CA
11/05/22Punk In The ParkOrange County, NY
11/06/22The RitzSan Jose CA
11/07/22Bottom of the HillSF CA
11/09/22Cellar StageReno NV
11/10/22Whirled PiesDowntown Eugene OR
11/11/22Polaris HallPortland OR
11/12/22El CorazónSeattle WA
11/15/22Urban LoungeSalt Lake City UT
11/17/22Oriental TheaterDenver CO