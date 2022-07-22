Suzi Moon announces LP 'Dumb & in Luv'

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by John Gentile
Suzi Moon has announced her debut Lp. It's called Dumb & in Luv and it's out September 23 via Pirates Press. You can see the video for the title track and album track list below.
Tracklist
A Side
1. Dumb & In Luv
2. Family Memories
3. California
4. Money
5. I Go Blind
B Side
6. Honey
7. Any Other Way
8. 99 Miles To Pasadena
9. Believe In Luv
10. Freedom
|Date
|venue
|city
|10/01/22
|Punk In Drublic
|Baltimore, MD
|10/05/22
|Empire Garage
|Austin TX
|10/06/22
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio TX
|10/07/22
|Warehouse Live
|Studio
|10/08/22
|Amplified Live
|Dallas TX
|10/09/22
|The Shrine
|Tulsa OK
|10/11/22
|WAVE
|Wichita KS
|10/12/22
|Bourbon Theatre
|Lincoln NE
|10/13/22
|Lyric Room
|Green Bay WI
|10/14/22
|VFW Post 246
|Minneapolis MN
|10/15/22
|Brauer House
|Lombard IL
|10/16/22
|HIFI Indy & HIFI
|Indianapolis IN
|10/18/22
|Beachland Ballroom
|Cleveland OH
|10/19/22
|Jergel's Rhythm Grille
|Warrendale PA
|10/20/22
|Harrisburg Midtown Arts
|Harrisburg PA
|10/21/22
|Debonair Music Hall
|Teaneck NJ
|10/22/22
|The Brooklyn Monarch
|Brooklyn NY
|10/23/22
|The Vault Music Hall
|New Bedford, MA
|10/25/22
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia PA
|11/04/22
|Casbah
|San Diego CA
|11/05/22
|Punk In The Park
|Orange County, NY
|11/06/22
|The Ritz
|San Jose CA
|11/07/22
|Bottom of the Hill
|SF CA
|11/09/22
|Cellar Stage
|Reno NV
|11/10/22
|Whirled Pies
|Downtown Eugene OR
|11/11/22
|Polaris Hall
|Portland OR
|11/12/22
|El Corazón
|Seattle WA
|11/15/22
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City UT
|11/17/22
|Oriental Theater
|Denver CO