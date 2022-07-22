On July 21 Rage Against The Machine played Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario as part of their ongoing Public Service Announcement tour. Run The Jewels opened the show. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all the action. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.