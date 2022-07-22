Episode #599.9 of the Punknews Podcast is now up!

In this episode Ari Katz of Beach Rats and Lifetime swings by to talk about Beach Rats' formation, working with Brian Baker of Minor Threat, beach punks, the creativity that can be found in limitations and time constraints, the importance of staying grounded, and much more!

John, Hallie, and Em also talk about the news of the week including the upcoming OFF! album, the new demo from hardcore punks G.R.O.S.S., the upcoming DFL Grateful… re-release, and the new video from Titus Andronicus. Listen to the episode below!